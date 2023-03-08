Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Man charged with murder after mother, 3-year-old daughter killed in crash

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday.
By Kassidy Brown and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNETT, W. Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A West Virginia man is facing a long list of charges, including murder, following a car crash that killed a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

West Virginia State Police arrested 54-year-old Kevin Lamar Graybeal at his home Monday. He was allegedly involved in a fatal car crash Sunday around 7:30 p.m. in Arnett, WVVA reports.

According to a police release, Graybeal left the scene of the crash.

The other driver involved in the crash, 30-year-old Sara Pettry, had three children with her in the car. She and her 3-year-old daughter died due to their injuries.

Police say a 7-year-old girl was flown to the Charleston Area Medical Center for treatment. An 11-year-old boy was taken by ambulance to a different hospital for treatment.

A police crash reconstruction team responded to the scene, and investigators identified Graybeal as a person of interest.

Graybeal is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident causing death and one count each of reckless driving, driving suspended, obstructing an officer and assault.

He was taken to the hospital for injuries police believe he might have sustained from the crash but is now being held at Southern Regional Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
Christopher Madry and Lindsey Johnson
Parents charged after baby’s death found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, child abuse

Latest News

Chad Raddish, 40, is charged with kidnapping after authorities say he grabbed a woman and tried...
Man accused of trying to kidnap woman: ‘Don’t yell. Don’t scream. I have a knife.’
Fire generic
3 homes destroyed as 30+ units fight 100-acre wildfire in Cumberland County
The proposed law would give the U.S. more powers against foreign software deemed a national...
Senators unveil bill that may lead to nationwide TikTok ban
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
Family sues after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb