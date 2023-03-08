Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Madalina Cojocari’s mom asked relative to ‘smuggle’ them away from home, warrants say

Investigators are continuing to search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
Warrants revealed that Diana Cojocari, Madalina's mother, wanted to escape her husband and home in Cornelius.
By Luke Tucker and Nikki Hauser
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators are continuing the search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari, with newly-unsealed warrants revealing that the girl’s mother requested a family member smuggle her and her daughter away from their Cornelius home.

According to a search warrant dated Feb. 13, phone records showed a conversation took place between Diana Cojocari, Madalina’s mother, and a distant relative on Dec. 2, 2022.

During that conversation, Diana had “extensive communication” with the distant relative, who has been connected to ongoing T3 drug/narcotic trafficking investigations.

Search for Madalina Cojocari
TIMELINE: 44 days since 11-year-old Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari was last seen
Judge to unseal documents related to Madalina Cojocari search
WBTV reporter fights for access to unseal Madalina Cojocari investigation documents
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Cornelius parents arrested for failing to report disappearance of 11-year-old girl
Video shows missing Cornelius girl departing school bus 2 days before disappearance

A second warrant, dated Feb. 14, revealed that Diana asked him if he could smuggle her and Madalina away from their home. The relative said that Diana had told him that she was in a bad relationship with her husband, Christopher Palmiter, and wanted a divorce.

Using that information, investigators secured a search warrant for Diana’s Toyota Prius, as well as the Cojocari home.

While performing the search of the Prius, a narcotics K-9 alerted to the driver’s side door.

Authorities seized a debit card to a bank in Moldova, which belonged to Diana, as well as Romanian and Moldovan passports issued to Madalina. They also seized a Romanian passport belonging to Diana. Work and miscellaneous documents were seized as well.

Investigators did not seize any information from the home, but had been searching for the items:

  • Any evidence indicating the commission of a violent crime
  • Medications, including drugs or drug paraphernalia
  • U.S. and foreign currency
  • Evidence indicating the planning, execution or assistance with a crime
  • Papers, tickets or documents indicating foreign or domestic travel

The latest twist in the search for the 11-year-old comes more than 100 days after she was last seen.

Madalina was last seen by the public getting off of a school bus on Nov. 21. She wasn’t reported missing until Dec. 15, after the school resource officer attempted to deliver truancy paperwork to the house.

During that time, Palmiter said he had traveled to Michigan.

Diana and Palmiter were arrested Dec. 17 and charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. Both remain in the Mecklenburg County Jail, according to jail records.

Officers in the past have said her mother and stepfather “clearly” were not telling authorities everything they know.

Also Read: Shanquella Robinson’s family calls for ‘diplomatic intervention’ in death investigation

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.
Hops Supply Co. closes its doors
A Hampstead woman has been sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison for fraudulent disaster...
Hampstead woman sentenced to prison in disaster fraud case
Carlos Rising, a Wilmington-based musician, earned his spot as a member of Blake Shelton's team...
Wilmington-based musician earns spot on TV show ‘The Voice’
Hoggard High School
New Hanover Co. Schools officially adds esports as a high school sport

Latest News

Three people received child abuse and drug charges in Lee County after a 1-year-old was revived...
Lee County mom, boyfriend arrested for child abuse after baby revived with Narcan, sheriff says
Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Fourth suspect charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting now in custody
The FBI has filed two search warrants in connection to the death of a passenger aboard a...
FBI files search warrants in ‘suspicious’ death aboard Carnival Sunshine
Trustees voted 9-4 to remove Ray Funderburk from his seat on the board.
CFCC Board of Trustees votes to remove Ray Funderburk
Leland Cultural Arts Center
Public invited to National Vietnam Veterans Day at Leland Cultural Arts Center