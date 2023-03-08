Senior Connect
Large brush fire burning at Camp Lejeune

Camp Lejeune wildfire Courtesy Steve Craddock
Camp Lejeune wildfire Courtesy Steve Craddock(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Camp Lejeune base firefighters are working to contain a large brush fire along Marines Road on Camp Lejeune that began Tuesday afternoon and has burned approximately 3,500 acres of woodland so far.

There have been no reports of any infrastructure damage, and the fire is not expected to leave the base.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Base officials are expecting dense smoke conditions to remain throughout the night and during Wednesday morning’s commute. Because of that, the Sneads Ferry

Gate entrance will be open only to traffic heading to Courthouse Bay. All other personnel coming from this area should use the Wilson Gate to access the base.

Road closures are in effect for all of Marines Road, Highway 172 between Courthouse Bay & Onslow Beach Road, and Sneads Ferry Rd from the intersection of Highway 172 to McHugh Blvd.

