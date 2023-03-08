Lane of U.S. 17/76 E bridge near Leland to close for work
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a lane of the U.S. 17 N/76 E bridge near U.S. 74/421 will experience closures for work beginning March 8.
According to the announcement, one lane of the bridge will be closed overnight through March 17.
⚠️ LANE CLOSURE: Expect a lane to be closed overnight on the U.S. 17 N/ U.S. 76 E bridge near U.S. 74/ U.S. 421 in #Leland. Crews with #NCDOT will be working on the bridge today through March 17!— NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) March 7, 2023
Drive cautiously and be alert in this area⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1t8Oyfbw52
