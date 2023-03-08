Lane of U.S. 17/76 E bridge near Leland to close for work

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a lane of the U.S. 17 N/76 E bridge near U.S. 74/421 will experience closures for work beginning March 8.

According to the announcement, one lane of the bridge will be closed overnight through March 17.

⚠️ LANE CLOSURE: Expect a lane to be closed overnight on the U.S. 17 N/ U.S. 76 E bridge near U.S. 74/ U.S. 421 in #Leland. Crews with #NCDOT will be working on the bridge today through March 17!



Drive cautiously and be alert in this area⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1t8Oyfbw52 — NCDOT Southern Coast (@NCDOT_Scoast) March 7, 2023

