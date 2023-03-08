Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Lane of U.S. 17/76 E bridge near Leland to close for work

One lane of the bridge will be closed overnight through March 17.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced that a lane of the U.S. 17 N/76 E bridge near U.S. 74/421 will experience closures for work beginning March 8.

According to the announcement, one lane of the bridge will be closed overnight through March 17.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
911 calls related to a four-car crash at the intersection of N College Road and Martin Luther...
911 calls from crash involving NHCSO deputy reference car fire, woman in distress

Latest News

One lane of the bridge will be closed overnight through March 17.
Lane of U.S. 17 N, U.S. 76 E bridge near Leland to close for work
Per the release, the 200 block of Spartanburg Ave. will be closed until 5 p.m. for water and...
Portion of Spartanburg Ave. to close in Carolina Beach for utility work
911 calls related to a four-car crash at the intersection of N College Road and Martin Luther...
911 calls from crash involving NHCSO deputy reference car fire, woman in distress
Hoggard Hall in the University of North Carolina Wilmington
Traffic impacts expected near UNCW for Azalea Triathlon on Sunday