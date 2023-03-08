Senior Connect
Hops Supply Co. closes its doors

After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.
After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After more than a decade in business, Hops Supply Co. announced its closing its doors for good.

The business, which is located at 5400 Oleander Dr., announced the closure on its website and social media accounts Wednesday.

“Hops Supply Company gives thanks to our friends and neighbors of Wilmington for your years of support,” the restaurant website states. “We have loved being a part of this amazing community.”

The message also states that the property is being redeveloped and the employees are being relocated within the company’s family of restaurants.

