Governor Roy Cooper announces plan to invest $1 billion to battle mental health and substance use crisis

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper has announced a plan to invest $1 billion in Behavioral Health and Resilience Investments, which aim to address the state’s mental health and substance use crisis.

According to the governor’s office, anxiety and depression rates have almost quadrupled, overdose deaths have jumped up to 72 percent and youth suicide rates have doubled.

“Our mental health system is under significant stress and in need of major investments to make sure every family, student and North Carolinian can get critical care,” Cooper said. “This plan tackles the ongoing mental health crisis in a direct and meaningful way by investing in the whole-person health of North Carolinians. It will empower workplaces, schools, and local governments in search of more ways to help their communities and most importantly, it will save lives.”

In the State of the State address on March 6 before a joint session of the North Carolina General Assembly, Cooper highlighted the importance of investing in mental health.

The investments detailed in the report are as follows:

Make behavioral health services more available when and where people need them.

$225 million to raise Medicaid reimbursement rates for behavioral health services.

$175 million to improve access to routine, integrated care in communities and schools.

$150 million to address the intersection of the behavioral health and justice systems.

Build strong systems to support people in crisis and people with complex needs

$200 million towards building a strong statewide behavioral health crisis system.

$100 million to transform child welfare and family well-being.

$100 million to create sustainable hospitalization and step-down options.

Enable better health access and outcomes with data and technology

$50 million for Telehealth in rural communities, better tracking for psychiatric beds, and increasing use of electronic health records to provide seamless access to behavioral health treatment.

“Our behavioral health system has been under-resourced for decades, and this plan begins to address these long-standing needs,” said Kody H. Kinsley with the NCDHHS. “Behavioral health is key to health. This investment will ensure that every child and adult in North Carolina can get the help or treatment that they need, when and where they need it.”

The Governor’s budget proposal will be released in the coming days and will include the investments detailed in the Mental Health Plan.

