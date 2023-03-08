Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

First responders presented Service Above Self Awards for bravery

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David and the Wilmington Rotary Club presented the Service Above Self Awards this week to first responders for their bravery and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Members of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department, Wrightsville Beach Police Department, State Highway Patrol and Coastal Horizons were recognized.

“The message we try to send through these awards is that justice never sleeps, that we’re going to go anywhere to hail people back here who are violent fugitives and that the vast majority of the men and women in law enforcement are good people doing a great job every day,” David said.

Each award handed out during the ceremony was hand-made by the non-profit group Kids Making It.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
Town Creek Elementary in Brunswick County
Brunswick Co. School Board approves sending letter in support of NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” with a caveat

Latest News

A vendor at the 2018 Southport Spring Festival
Southport Spring Festival to feature live entertainment, over 160 crafters
Giblem Lodge, the first African American Masonic Lodge,
First African American Masonic Lodge could receive local landmark designation
Governor Roy Cooper announces plan to invest $1 billion to battle mental health and substance use crisis
Catholic Charities Cape Fear Regional Office in Wilmington, NC
Catholic Charities unveils new office space along Hwy 421