First responders presented Service Above Self Awards for bravery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - District Attorney Ben David and the Wilmington Rotary Club presented the Service Above Self Awards this week to first responders for their bravery and for going above and beyond the call of duty.

Members of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Wilmington Police Department, Wilmington Fire Department, Wrightsville Beach Police Department, State Highway Patrol and Coastal Horizons were recognized.

“The message we try to send through these awards is that justice never sleeps, that we’re going to go anywhere to hail people back here who are violent fugitives and that the vast majority of the men and women in law enforcement are good people doing a great job every day,” David said.

Each award handed out during the ceremony was hand-made by the non-profit group Kids Making It.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.