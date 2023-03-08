Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: second week of March to hold chillier temperatures and a rain chance or two

Your First Alert Forecast from Tue. Evening, Mar. 7, 2023
By Gannon Medwick
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:06 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with a brisk, chilly Wednesday across the Cape Fear Region. After temperatures in the 40s and wind chills in the 30s first thing, expect afternoon highs only mainly in the upper 50s and lower 60s despite loads of sunshine. Grab a jacket or sweatshirt to respect this colder change!

Under continued dry skies, expect temperatures to sink toward lows mainly in the upper 30s and lower 40s Wednesday night. While a light, crisp breeze ought to preclude frost in most areas, some of the typically colder, sheltered inland backyards, farmsteads, and pocosin bogs may host a few frosty lower and middle 30s by daybreak Thursday.

Cool weather will stay fairly consistent in your First Alert Forecast through and past “spring forward” weekend, but rain chances will show quite a bit of variability: 0% through Thursday, 50% for Friday, 10% for Saturday, 30% for Sunday, 50% for Monday, and 10% for Monday. Expect generally modest rain amounts and few or no severe storms.

See your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, anytime, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

