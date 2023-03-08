Diaper Drive March to be hosted by Burgin-Wright House and Gardens

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Residents are asked to donate several baby items to the Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens’ annual Diaper Drive through the month of March to benefit the Diaper Bank of North Carolina.

The Lower Cape Fear Branch of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina helps low-income families receive diapers to prevent them from having to choose between their child’s care and food on the table.

“It is always a humbling sight to see the front steps of the Burgwin-Wright House filled with diapers that will help families and people in our community breathe a little easier,” museum director Christine Lamberton said. “With the rising costs of everyday basic needs for families, we are proud to host this wonderful diaper bank drive again, and we want to collect even more this year to fill the steps and porch with donations from our generous community.”

The drive accepts opened and unopened packs of diapers and pull-ups for children and adults, as well as unopened baby wipes, diaper cream and formula.

The Burgwin-Wright House and Gardens held its first diaper bank drive in March 2021, collecting 7,319 baby diapers, 9,578 wipes, 1,767 adult diapers/pull-ups/pads, 14 tubes of diaper cream and formula.

Any donations can be dropped off Monday through Saturday between 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Burgwin-Wright House visitor center on 224 Market Street.

For more information about the work of the Diaper Bank of North Carolina, you can visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.