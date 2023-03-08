Senior Connect
Child advocacy center in Columbus County expands hours from two to five days a week

Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina’s Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville has expanded its...
Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina’s Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville has expanded its hours from two to five days a week.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina’s Child Advocacy Center in Whiteville has expanded its hours from two to five days a week.

Per an announcement on March 8, the center will be open for interviews and family support activities from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.

The center is governed by Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina and located on 219 N. Lee Street in Whiteville.

“Carolyn’s Kaleidoscope Child Advocacy Center was founded in 2019 as an expansion of BGHNC under their Community-Based Services umbrella. The CAC meets with child victims and non-offending caregivers to help children heal from the traumas of physical and sexual abuse, and to increase the rate of prosecution of offenders,” according to the announcement.

N.C. Justice Center data indicates that about 20 percent of child abuse investigations are for sexual abuse reports. Over 17,000 children received case management through a CAC in North Carolina in 2021, according to the announcement.

“Working with multiple agencies throughout Columbus and Bladen counties, the CAC offers forensic interviewing, comprehensive medical evaluations, trauma-focused therapy, family and child advocacy and translation services related to their suite of offering,” the announcement states.

You can contact the CAC at 910-356-0322.

