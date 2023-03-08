Senior Connect
Catholic Charities unveils new office space along Hwy 421

Catholic Charities unveils new office space along Hwy 421
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A local organization that helps feed the hungry is hoping for some major growth after moving into its new office today.

A grand opening and blessing happened Wednesday afternoon as Catholic Charities has expanded with 6,000 square feet of new warehouse space.

The new space could double their efforts by next year, with the growing need for access to healthy food.

You can learn more about the group on its website.

