Burgaw Brewing to open on Saint Patrick’s Day

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw Brewing, the first brewpub in the town, is set to open up on Saint Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 103 S. Wright Street in downtown Burgaw, according to an announcement from the company.

The building is 4,000 square feet and houses a 10-barrel brewing system. The bar and dining area seats about 100 guests, and work is ongoing on a beer garden for outdoor seating.

It will have guest taps from local breweries at first but expects to add about 12 of its own brews and a draft margarita on tap over the next few months. Burgaw Brewing’s flagship will be the “103 Lager,” a German lager.

The menu will include the Burgaw Burger, a smoked pork loin sandwich, a smoked chicken Philly and a sausage hoagie. As for sides, guests can expect to see fish and chips, nachos, chili cheese fries and smoked chicken wings with house-made sauces. The business plans to smoke all of the meats in-house.

“Kevin Kozak is a professional brewer who has been in the industry since 2004 and was the former head brewer at Wilmington’s first brewpub, Front Street Brewery. In addition to his brewing experience, Kevin has held nearly every position within the restaurant industry. Emmaline, who will oversee the front of house operations, also has nearly 20 years of experience in hospitality,” said Burgaw Brewing in a press release.

It will have a limited menu for the first week and be open every day of the week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.