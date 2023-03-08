Boiling Spring Lakes to consider how to prohibit food trucks from dam restoration project

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (WECT) - Boiling Spring Lakes commissioners are seeking alternative ways to prohibit food trucks from operating at the city’s dam restoration project after discussion at their meeting on March 6.

Mayor Jeff Winecoff asked city staff at the meeting to look for alternative ways to ban food trucks from selling to workers at the construction sites for the project.

“I like to see everyone succeed and make money and be wealthy and have a good life and I know that everybody’s struggling lately,” Winecoff said. “But if we go against this, I think we need to have some kind of special permit so we know who is serving food in the city.”

Winecoff had originally brought the to the board to keep business at local restaurants when the project would begin.

Commissioners also brought up the option of changing the city code to only allow food trucks to operate during city festivals, but the planning board voted not to recommend that motion.

