Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Bill introduced in N.C. General Assembly could change fentanyl distribution penalties

The opioid epidemic continues to impact thousands of North Carolina residents and their families.
By Zach Solon
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - The opioid epidemic continues to impact thousands of North Carolina residents and their families. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 4,041 people died from drug overdoses in 2021, a 22 percent increase from the year before.

Officials say the driving force behind the increase in deaths is fentanyl.

A group of republican state senators have introduced Senate Bill 189, which would increase fines for possession and distribution of deadly drugs like fentanyl and heroin.

New Hanover County Senator Michael Lee hopes it can crack down on the state’s drug problem.

“We felt like one of the ways that we could, you know, help in this vein is by increasing criminal penalties and doing some other things to make it easier to go after those criminals who were really causing a lot of problems,” said Lee.

For example, the bill would increase the fine for someone convicted of having between four and 14 grams of heroin or fentanyl from $50,000 to $500,000.

The bill would also change state law to say that anyone who gives a controlled substance to someone who then dies from an overdose can be held accountable. North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association Executive Vice President and General Counsel Eddie Caldwell says this could be an important step in solving the problem.

“The death by distribution statute that we currently have requires the drugs to be transferred by sale, so you’ve got to receive money or something else in value for it,” said Caldwell. “This would close that loophole.”

If the bill becomes law, investigators would be able to request an autopsy if they find probable cause related to death by distribution in a case.

“It is not a silver bullet,” said Lee. “We’re going to have to be working on this in a multi-pronged approach even before what we have today. But for today, one of the things that we can do is really go after increased fines, criminal penalties, establish the task force, and then create the option of the autopsies.”

The bill would also establish a task force of state officials to determine the best way to enforce drug distribution laws.

Senate Bill 89 is still in committee and must go through several votes before reaching the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
Town Creek Elementary in Brunswick County
Brunswick Co. School Board approves sending letter in support of NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” with a caveat

Latest News

Bill introduced in N.C. General Assembly could change fentanyl distribution penalties
Cuban government officials visit Wilmington Port, Congressman Rouzer expressing concerns about...
Cuban government officials visit Wilmington Port, Congressman Rouzer expressing concerns about visit
First responders presented Services Above Self Awards
First responders presented Service Above Self Awards for bravery
A vendor at the 2018 Southport Spring Festival
Southport Spring Festival to feature live entertainment, over 160 crafters