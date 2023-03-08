Senior Connect
Annalee & the Current to perform at Judah & the Lion concert in Wilmington

The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as the Greenfield Lake Amphitheater(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Greenfield Lake Amphitheater announced Wednesday that indie-pop/beach rock band Annalee & the Current will perform at the previously announced Judah & The Lion concert on April 22.

Tickets for the concert are available now on the Live Nation website.

The band has previously played at a number of Wilmington venues, including Reggie’s 42nd Street Tavern, Jimmy’s in Wrightsville Beach and the Barzarre. You can keep up with them on their Instagram.

