Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake

Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.
Wreckage from a small plane is seen in Lake Hartridge, Florida, on Tuesday.(Source: WFTS/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, sheriff’s officials said.

A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Cherokee Piper 161 fixed-wing plane collided around 2 p.m. Tuesday over Lake Hartridge near Winter Haven Regional Airport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said.

“All of a sudden it was a giant boom,” Caridad Fernandez, who lives along the lake, told WESH-TV. “It literally sounded like when a rocket takes off and hits the atmosphere.”

Fernandez said she and many of her neighbors in the community about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Orlando ran outside.

“We pretty much saw everything hit the water,” Fernandez said.

Numerous rescue workers responded to the scene, where one of the planes was submerged under about 21 feet (6.4-meters) of water, while the other was partially submerged. They pulled four bodies from the planes, the sheriff said.

Faith Irene Bake, 24, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, and Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College, were aboard the fixed-wing plane, which was operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach on behalf of Polk State College, Judd said. Both were from Winter Haven.

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and another person were aboard the seaplane. The name of the second person was not released, pending notification of next of kin, Judd said. That plane was operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base in Winter Haven.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate what caused the two planes to collide.

“Please keep the families in your prayers during this difficult and stressful time,” Judd said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
Families confirm names of Mexico kidnapping survivors; both back in U.S.
Top to bottom: Heather Hunt and Laquile Davis
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests two on drug trafficking charges after community complaints
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
911 calls related to a four-car crash at the intersection of N College Road and Martin Luther...
911 calls from crash involving NHCSO deputy reference car fire, woman in distress

Latest News

The owner of Roma Pizza on Donelson Pike was assaulted by a delivery driver on Saturday.
Delivery driver accused of attacking restaurant workers
The amount of time children and teens spent in front of a screen only got worse during the...
Tips to boost teen mental health at home harmed by social media and screen time
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
FILE - A Tesla logo is seen on a vehicle on display in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023....
US investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
One of the biggest concerns is teens trying to compare themselves to others on social media, a...
How to boost teen mental health at home harmed by social media and screen time