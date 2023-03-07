YWCA Lower Cape Fear and UNCW partnering to hold community health summit

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The YWCA Lower Cape Fear and University of North Carolina Wilmington College of Health and Human Services are partnering to hold a community health summit in April.

“On Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. the community can attend keynote and panel discussions on a variety of topics including reproductive justice, bodily autonomy, and access to health care. The Summit will be held at Warwick Center at UNCW (601 College Road). Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from experts, share their experiences, and network with community members,” said the YWCA in a press release.

Per the YWCA, the goal of the summit is to increase awareness of the challenges accessing health care faced by marginalized communities and to find strategies to make things better for the community.

“We are excited to host the second annual Health Summit to bring individuals, organizations, and community leaders together and address the unique challenges and opportunities to improve maternal health outcomes in the community. We are grateful for UNCW College of Health and Human Services’ collaborative effort to prioritize health equity and community needs,” said YWCA Lower Cape Fear CEO Velva Jenkins.

You can register for the 2023 Health Summit online.

