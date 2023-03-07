Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

UNCW Seahawks headed to CAA championship after defeating Hofstra

UNCW Seahawks headed to CAA championship after defeating Hofstra
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Seahawks have dethroned the top-seeded Hofstra 79-73 in Monday night’s CAA semifinal, advancing to the league championship game.

Several fans occupied the seats at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to watch the game. The Seahawks initially fell behind by 12 in the first half, but battled back and led for most of the second half before Hostra forced overtime.

In the extra period, the Seahawks held Hofstra to just two free throws in five minutes to seal the win. Trazarian White led the Seahawks scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

UNCW now plays in the championship game as the fourth seed tomorrow night against either Charleston or Towson.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
“We just want another option:” Local veterans react as medical marijuana bill moves through NC General Assembly
From cough, congestion, and itchy eyes, the body reacts to pollen that is all over our cars and...
Nurse practitioner offers advice to limit allergies as pollen fills the air

Latest News

Jimmy Hopkins, who resigned from the CFCC Board of Trustees in October 2022, says President Jim...
Former CFCC Board of Trustees member reacts to possible removal of trustee
Welcome to Sunset Beach sign
Sunset Beach Council approves second phase in planned parking study
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper delivers his 2023 State of the State address.
Governor Cooper talks prosperity, culture war warning
Christopher Madry and Lindsey Johnson
Trial continues for parents charged with murder of baby