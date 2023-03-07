UNCW Seahawks headed to CAA championship after defeating Hofstra

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Seahawks have dethroned the top-seeded Hofstra 79-73 in Monday night’s CAA semifinal, advancing to the league championship game.

Several fans occupied the seats at Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux to watch the game. The Seahawks initially fell behind by 12 in the first half, but battled back and led for most of the second half before Hostra forced overtime.

In the extra period, the Seahawks held Hofstra to just two free throws in five minutes to seal the win. Trazarian White led the Seahawks scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds.

UNCW now plays in the championship game as the fourth seed tomorrow night against either Charleston or Towson.

