UNCW Head Coach Takayo Siddle named finalist for two national awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - University of North Carolina Wilmington Men’s Basketball Head Coach Takayo Siddle has been named a finalist for two awards from College Insider.

The website named him a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award and the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award in college coaching.

“The Ben Jobe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I minority coach, is named in honor of the former head coach of Southern University, a position he held for 12 seasons. He also served as head coach at Alabama A&M, Alabama State, Talladega, Tuskegee and South Carolina State,” UNCW said in a release on March 7.

UNCW says the Skip Prosser Man of the Year award honors head coaches “who achieve success on the court and display moral integrity.”

The award recipients will be announced in March in Houston, site of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four.

