Traffic incident at S Kerr Ave., Market St. intersection leaves bicyclist hospitalized over the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - At approximately 12:30 p.m. on March 4, the Wilmington Police Department responded to a traffic incident at the intersection of S Kerr Ave. and Market St.

While crews responded to the scene, commuters were asked to avoid the area as the westbound lane of Market St. was closed.

According to a representative with the WPD, the incident involved a vehicle and a bicycle. As of March 6, the bicyclist was still in the hospital.

The incident is stull under investigation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

