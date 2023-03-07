Senior Connect
Teenager leads Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office on chase in Whiteville at speeds over 100 mph

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the details surrounding a Feb. 28 chase in...
The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the details surrounding a Feb. 28 chase in Whiteville.(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has released the details surrounding a Feb. 28 chase in Whiteville.

According to a representative with the sheriff’s office, a deputy was patrolling JK Powell Blvd. when they noted a car traveling west on Lewis St.

The deputy activated the vehicle’s emergency equipment, but the suspect failed to stop. Reaching speeds of 115 mph in a 45 mph, the suspect’s vehicle finally came to a stop along Pine Log Road.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody and charged with:

  • Flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle
  • Speeding (115 in a 45)
  • No operators license
  • Several charges stemming from traffic violations

The suspect’s vehicle was seized under the “Run and Done” law.

