Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Starbucks adds a new drink to its menu

Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new...
Spring is in the air, and Starbucks is welcoming the season with the introduction of the new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew, in stores starting Tuesday.(Starbucks)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Starbucks is welcoming a new drink to its menu.

The new Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew has cinnamon and caramel flavors swirled into Starbucks Nitro Cold Brew and is topped with cinnamon sweet cream foam and a dusting of cinnamon dolce topping.

The Cinnamon Cream Nitro Cold Brew will be available all year.

“This velvety smooth Nitro Cold Brew provides customers with a fresh take on the fan-favorite caramel flavor,” Starbucks beverage developer Erin Marinan said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
From left to right: Amber Goodman, Michelle Khan, Anthony Rose
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three arrests in drug investigation near Bladenboro

Latest News

Attorney General Merrick Garland gave remarks on the case Tuesday.
Attorney General Garland reacts to deaths of kidnapped Americans in Mexico
President Joe Biden talks about health care during a visit to the Kempsville Recreation Center...
Joe Biden plans new taxes on the rich to help save Medicare
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
2 kidnapped Americans found dead in Mexico, 2 others alive
YWCA Lower Cape Fear
YWCA Lower Cape Fear and UNCW partnering to hold community health summit
In a call with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador Lopez Obrador, the governor of Tamaulipas...
Deaths of 2 kidnapped Americans announced