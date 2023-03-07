Smart Start of New Hanover Co. to host breakfast fundraiser and awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Smart Start of New Hanover County has announced that its “Breakfast for Children’s Champions” will take place on March 21.

According to the announcement, the event is scheduled to take place from 7 to 9 a.m. in Daniels Hall at CFCC’s Union Station at 502 N Front St.

“This event celebrates and recognizes members of our community who provide exceptional service to young children and/or their families in New Hanover County during children’s first 2,000 days of life, from birth to age 5,” stated the release from Smart Start. “This year’s Children’s Champion nominees will be honored at the event, and the award winner will be announced.”

The event will be open to the public and free to attend, however, guests are encouraged to make a donation to support Smart Start of NHC.

Reservations are required to attend. For more information, please visit the event website.

