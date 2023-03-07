Pender EMS and Fire team wins regional paramedic competition, advances to state finals

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS and Fire, Inc. announced on March 7 that Pender Team 1 finished first in their region and will advance to the state finals in an attempt to be recognized as the top paramedics in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Office of EMS holds a yearly competition for teams across the state.

“Pender EMS and Fire submitted two teams into this year’s competition. The teams competed at regional sites in Johnston and Cumberland counties. On Monday, March 6, NCOEMS announced that Pender Team 1, Mckenzie Harrelson and Owen Feest, had won their region and will now be advancing to the State Championship, held in Greensboro in May,” stated Pender EMS and Fire in their announcement.

In the finals, Pender EMS and Fire will compete against teams from Rowan, Iredell, Guilford and Chatham counties.

“Our paramedics put in a significant amount of work and preparation to compete in this event. We are very proud of them and excited to see them perform in May for the finals,” stated Assistant Chief of Pender EMS and Fire David Dudding.

