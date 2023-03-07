Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Pender EMS and Fire team wins regional paramedic competition, advances to state finals

Mckenzie Harrelson and Owen Feest
Mckenzie Harrelson and Owen Feest(Pender EMS & Fire, Inc.)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender EMS and Fire, Inc. announced on March 7 that Pender Team 1 finished first in their region and will advance to the state finals in an attempt to be recognized as the top paramedics in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Office of EMS holds a yearly competition for teams across the state.

“Pender EMS and Fire submitted two teams into this year’s competition. The teams competed at regional sites in Johnston and Cumberland counties. On Monday, March 6, NCOEMS announced that Pender Team 1, Mckenzie Harrelson and Owen Feest, had won their region and will now be advancing to the State Championship, held in Greensboro in May,” stated Pender EMS and Fire in their announcement.

In the finals, Pender EMS and Fire will compete against teams from Rowan, Iredell, Guilford and Chatham counties.

“Our paramedics put in a significant amount of work and preparation to compete in this event. We are very proud of them and excited to see them perform in May for the finals,” stated Assistant Chief of Pender EMS and Fire David Dudding.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
From left to right: Amber Goodman, Michelle Khan, Anthony Rose
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three arrests in drug investigation near Bladenboro

Latest News

YWCA Lower Cape Fear
YWCA Lower Cape Fear and UNCW partnering to hold community health summit
UNCW Men's Basketball Head Coach Takayo Siddle
UNCW Head Coach Takayo Siddle named finalist for two national awards
Mexican army soldiers prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at...
2 kidnapped Americans from S.C. found dead in Mexico, 2 alive; 1 in custody
Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
Musicians announced to play at Wilmington’s Live Nation venues in 2023
The Hugh Morton Amphitheater, also known as Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
Singer-songwriter Mary Chapin Carpenter to perform in Wilmington