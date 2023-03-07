Officials in Brunswick Co. to discuss proposed baseball and entertainment development

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - REV Entertainment, Brunswick County and the Town of Leland have announced a press event on the proposed baseball and entertainment development.

This follows a brief official announcement from the town last month, which referred to “a world-class development concept with sports and entertainment as the anchor.”

You can watch the media session starting at 11 a.m. below.

According to emails obtained by WECT, early plans include an investment of up to $100 million on over 1,400 acres along Hwy 17 next to Brunswick Forest. A representative with REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers Major League Baseball organization reached out to Leland about attracting a minor league professional sports/entertainment venue to the area.

Plans for a proposed entertainment development in Leland, North Carolina titled "Jackeys Creek Master Plan" (Jones Petrie Rafinski, REV Entertainment, The Town of Leland)

