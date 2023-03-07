Senior Connect
Ocean Isle Beach announces boil water advisory for Causeway Drive

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Water service was interrupted on Causeway Drive after an 18-wheeler struck a fire hydrant at the marina on Tuesday, March 7.

Repairs are estimated to be completed by the end of the day, and the town will provide updates on their website. Until another update, the town is asking residents and businesses on the road to boil any water being used for consumption.

You can reach out to Town Hall with questions at 910-579-2166.

