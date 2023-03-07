Ocean Isle Beach announces boil water advisory for Causeway Drive

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Water service was interrupted on Causeway Drive after an 18-wheeler struck a fire hydrant at the marina on Tuesday, March 7.

Repairs are estimated to be completed by the end of the day, and the town will provide updates on their website. Until another update, the town is asking residents and businesses on the road to boil any water being used for consumption.

You can reach out to Town Hall with questions at 910-579-2166.

