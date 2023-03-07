New Hanover Co. Board of Commissioners appoints new county attorney

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners announced that Jordan Smith has been appointed to serve as county attorney.

According to the announcement, Smith will work alongside Wanda Copley beginning May 2 and will take over when she retires on June 30.

“We are very excited to have Jordan bring his expertise to New Hanover County,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Bill Rivenbark. “His familiarity with the laws of our state and his previous experience in county government made him the right choice to lead our legal team. We’re glad he has the opportunity to shadow Wanda for a couple months to get to know our community and our county’s operations. We look forward to his guidance in helping serve our citizens for years to come.”

Smith will serve New Hanover County after nearly a decade in Pitt County, where he first served as their assistant county attorney before becoming their deputy county attorney and eventually Pitt County attorney.

“It is an honor to be named the next County Attorney for New Hanover County. I am thankful that the Board of Commissioners is placing its trust in me and giving me this great opportunity,” Smith said. “I know I have big shoes to fill in succeeding Wanda Copley, but she has built a great team with a talented and knowledgeable staff. I look forward to working with them, the Board, County Manager Chris Coudriet, and all county departments and employees as we serve the citizens. My family and I are very excited about relocating to New Hanover County.”

