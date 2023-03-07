Moores Creek National Battlefield accepting artist submissions for wayside exhibit

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Moores Creek National Battlefield is accepting artist submissions through March 24 for a new wayside exhibit.

According to an announcement from the National Park Service, a new recreational area is being built for the public at the park, which will feature opportunities for fishing, kayaking and wildlife viewing.

“An informational sign will be placed at the site, featuring an artistic representation of select fish and wildlife; local flora and fauna,” stated the release. “The selected artwork will be graphically reproduced on a fiberglass sign (24″x36″), known as a wayside exhibit. This exhibit will be part of a greater exhibit project highlighting recreational opportunities at Moores Creek National Battlefield in the park’s new fish camp area. This exhibit has the potential to be kept in place for 20-30 years.”

Artists in Pender and New Hanover counties who are older than 18 are eligible to submit an original 2-D work in a medium of their choice. A panel consisting of representatives from the Pender Arts Council and the battlefield will choose the winner.

In addition to being featured on the wayside exhibit, the winner will receive $500. Honorable mentions and a People’s Choice Award will also be awarded.

For more information, please visit the Moores Creek National Battlefield website or email penderartscouncil@gmail.com.

