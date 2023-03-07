Live Nation to host job fairs at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Nation has announced job fairs to take place on March 16 and 25 at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, according to Wilmington Downtown, iNC.

Positions are available at both Greenfield Lake Amphitheater and Live Oak Bank Pavilion and include security, ushers and ticket takers, venue operations, cleaning and sustainability, guest ambassadors, production staff, merchandise sellers and more.

The first fair will be on Thursday, March 16, from 4 to 7 p.m., and the second will be on Saturday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You can see available positions on the Live Nation website.

