Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Get Fit with 6: March challenge

Working inner and outer thighs, core, quads and glutes
This month’s exercises can be done with or without ankle weights. All of the exercises are repetition based and will increase every day.
By Kim Ratcliff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s exercises can be done with or without ankle weights. All of the exercises are repetition based and will increase every day.

Straight Arm Plank Grape Vines

Get in straight arm plank position with palms on the floor, legs extended, body raised on the toes

Take your right leg under and in front of your left leg then left leg in front of the right

Continue weaving legs in and out

Be sure to keep shoulder over the top of your hands and don’t drift down

Side Leg Raises

Lay on your side with one foot above the other foot

Raise the top leg all the way up, back down and repeat

Foot should be in flexed position

Same repetitions with the left leg

Inner Thigh Leg Raises

Sit straight up with hands by your side, legs extended straight out

Tilt the right foot to the side in a flexed position

Raise the right leg as high as the top of your left foot, back down and repeat

Same repetitions with the left leg

Get Fit with 6 March calendar
Get Fit with 6 March calendar(WECT)

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
From left to right: Amber Goodman, Michelle Khan, Anthony Rose
Bladen Co. Sheriff’s Office makes three arrests in drug investigation near Bladenboro

Latest News

This month’s exercises can be done with or without ankle weights. All of the exercises are...
Get Fit with 6: March challenge
Get Fit with 6: Nick Kentrolis back in the gym after having a stroke
Get Fit with 6: Stroke survivor shares his story to help others
Seahawks head into CAA Tournament as fourth seed
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish.
Rosepine rolls to state championship game with huge win over Union Parish