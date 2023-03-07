Get Fit with 6: March challenge
Working inner and outer thighs, core, quads and glutes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s exercises can be done with or without ankle weights. All of the exercises are repetition based and will increase every day.
Straight Arm Plank Grape Vines
Get in straight arm plank position with palms on the floor, legs extended, body raised on the toes
Take your right leg under and in front of your left leg then left leg in front of the right
Continue weaving legs in and out
Be sure to keep shoulder over the top of your hands and don’t drift down
Side Leg Raises
Lay on your side with one foot above the other foot
Raise the top leg all the way up, back down and repeat
Foot should be in flexed position
Same repetitions with the left leg
Inner Thigh Leg Raises
Sit straight up with hands by your side, legs extended straight out
Tilt the right foot to the side in a flexed position
Raise the right leg as high as the top of your left foot, back down and repeat
Same repetitions with the left leg
