Get Fit with 6: March challenge

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - This month’s exercises can be done with or without ankle weights. All of the exercises are repetition based and will increase every day.

Straight Arm Plank Grape Vines

Get in straight arm plank position with palms on the floor, legs extended, body raised on the toes

Take your right leg under and in front of your left leg then left leg in front of the right

Continue weaving legs in and out

Be sure to keep shoulder over the top of your hands and don’t drift down

Side Leg Raises

Lay on your side with one foot above the other foot

Raise the top leg all the way up, back down and repeat

Foot should be in flexed position

Same repetitions with the left leg

Inner Thigh Leg Raises

Sit straight up with hands by your side, legs extended straight out

Tilt the right foot to the side in a flexed position

Raise the right leg as high as the top of your left foot, back down and repeat

Same repetitions with the left leg

Get Fit with 6 March calendar (WECT)

