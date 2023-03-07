Senior Connect
Four charged with first-degree murder in connection to 14th Street shooting; one not in custody

Kevin Freeman (left) Tykeke Hines (middle), Rashawn Hines (right)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four people have been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting on S. 14th Street in February, according to a Wilmington Police Department release on March 7.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Kevin Freeman of Castle Hayne, 28-year-old Rashawn Hines of Wilmington, and 24-year-old Tykeke Hines of Wilmington. All three are being held without bond at the county jail.

A fourth suspect, 35-year-old Quentin Kennedy, is not in custody. Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 910-343-3609.

Rashawn Hines and Kevin Freeman were arrested during an investigation that resulted in law enforcement finding over 2,100 bags of heroin and a search warrant that closed a section of S. 17th Street.

