Forever Family host Eric Thomas talks about his passion to help kids get adopted

Forever Family host Eric Thomas
Forever Family host Eric Thomas(Forever Family)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Forever Family host Eric Thomas, former chief meteorologist at WBTV, has a special reason why he’s passionate about helping kids get adopted.

“Well, first of all, Forever Family is an amazing group of people,” Thomas said. “They are angels of mercy. And I couldn’t be with a better group of people than who I am associated with. I am just over the moon, over what they do.

“The reason why I got involved was because I was adopted. And I think back on all the sacrifices that were made on my behalf, that’s my mission, is to give other children the same opportunities that I was given.”

WECT is partnering with foster care and adoption agency Seven Homes to bring you our new Forever Family segment. Each week, we will bring you the stories of children and teens in Wilmington and North Carolina who are in foster care, waiting for a loving, adopting family.

“Wilmington is actually one of our favorite places to go,” Thomas said. “We bring foster children to Wilmington all the time to film them and hopefully show them a good time and most importantly, showcase them so that the general public can see that there are children out there in your backyard who need help and who need a forever family and are waiting to be adopted.”

