First Alert Forecast: temperatures to crest and dive

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Just ahead of a cold front, your First Alert Forecast opens with a toasty Tuesday across the Cape Fear Region. Expect sunshine, dry northwesterly breezes with occasional gusts over 20 mph, and high temperatures near or a few notches above 80 degrees. These conditions will elevate the risk for brush fires, so please take extra care with flame! Wilmington’s record high for March 7, 87, set in 1974, is probably safe for another year, but there’s an outside chance it falls.

Upon the passage of said cold front, your First Alert Forecast leans into brisk north breezes with chillier temperatures for Tuesday night, Wednesday, and Wednesday night. Have your jacket ready to go for lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s, highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s, and lows in the middle and upper 30s across those three time periods. As skies should stay mainly dry and clear, a few patches of frost will not even be out of the question, especially in sheltered areas.

Your First Alert Forecast goes on to harbor some needed rain chances adjacent to “spring forward” weekend.

Catch details in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

