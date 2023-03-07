COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Cafeteria manager wants color printer for menus and inspirational quotes

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - For many students, the cafeteria is one of their favorite places at school. There’s lunch, of course, and the brief break away from the books. There’s also the cafeteria staff that greets you with a friendly hello. Now the cafeteria manager at Williams Township School is hoping to take it a step further.

“We’re asking for a colored printer so we can print colored menus and inspirational quotes for our school,” said Selena Gore.

Gore is asking for donations through DonorsChoose, an online charity that helps get funding for school projects. She needs $724 and she only has eight days before her project expires. Once she is fully funded, DonorsChoose will purchase the printer and materials and deliver them to the school.

If you would like to make a donation to Ms. Gore’s project, click here.

