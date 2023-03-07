Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Paige Dellinger
Paige Dellinger(Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Paige Dellinger.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. on March 6 at her home on Fish Factory Rd. She may be around Oak Island.

She is five feet and one inches tall and has long dark hair and green eyes.

If you see or have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings

Latest News

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings
Featuring marching bands from the 82nd Airborne Division and North Brunswick High School, the...
22nd Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 11
Community Classroom
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Cafeteria manager wants color printer for menus and inspirational quotes
H2GO water transmission line damage delays water treatment plant operation
H2GO to repair infrastructure on Pine Harvest Drive