Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Paige Dellinger.

She was last seen around 10 p.m. on March 6 at her home on Fish Factory Rd. She may be around Oak Island.

She is five feet and one inches tall and has long dark hair and green eyes.

If you see or have any information on her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s office at 910-253-2777 or call 911.

