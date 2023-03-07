Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center

Brunswick Co. School Board considers letter in support of NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” with a caveat

Brunswick Co. School Board considers letter in support of NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” with a caveat
By Jamie Boulet
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - On Tuesday, March 7, the Brunswick County Board of Education will consider a letter in support of S.B. 49 “Parents’ Bill of Rights,” but with a recommendation for more limitations.

After passing its second and third readings in the Senate and a first reading in the House, S.B. 49 was referred to the Rules, Calendar and Operations of the House committee on Feb. 7.

The bill has faced criticism for its policies regarding names and pronouns, as it requires schools to notify parents before using a different name or pronouns for a student. With this change, staff would be required to potentially out a transgender student to their parents if they use a different name or pronouns at school than they do at home. This would apply to students regardless of grade level.

The bill includes another section which states that “instruction on gender identity, sexual activity, or sexuality shall not be included in the curriculum provided in grades kindergarten through fourth grade.”

The letter to be signed by Chair Steven Barger on behalf of the board would be sent to Sen. Bill Rabon and Reps. Frank Iler and Charles Miller. It states that the board objects to the provision “which permits sexual and gender transition instruction beginning in grade 5,” and it recommends the bill be changed to have this sort of instruction completely disallowed in elementary schools.

Current state law states that schools must provide a reproductive health and safety education program starting in the seventh grade, and Brunswick County Schools’ existing policy states that education on reproductive health begins in the seventh grade.

As written, S.B. 49 doesn’t specify what “instruction” on sexuality or gender identity refers to. A bill with similar phrasing passed in Florida, and some schools began taking actions to review any books with references to the topics.

The board will consider approving the letter at its March 7 meeting. You can find the full meeting agenda on the Brunswick County Schools website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area
The Wilmington Police Department announced that they have located 35-year-old Allison Ellen...
Wilmington police locates missing woman
Crews and volunteers have been searching for Tyler Doyle along the Carolina coast. He was last...
‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance
Lakota Contreras (top), Jasper Currie-Hurt (bottom left), and Kendrick McLaughlin (bottom right)
Bladen County deputies chase pickup truck allegedly speeding over 100 mph; three arrested
The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings

Latest News

The families of LaTavia Washington McGee and Eric James Williams confirmed the two are alive...
S.C. families confirm names of survivors of Mexico kidnappings
The bill has faced criticism for its policies regarding names and pronouns, as it requires...
Brunswick Co. School Board considers letter in support of NC “Parents’ Bill of Rights” with a caveat
Featuring marching bands from the 82nd Airborne Division and North Brunswick High School, the...
22nd Annual Wilmington St. Patrick’s Day Parade scheduled for March 11
Paige Dellinger
Brunswick Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen