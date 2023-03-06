WPD searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are searching for 19-year-old Justin Wayne Todd.

According to the announcement, Todd was last seen on March 2 near Doctors Circle. At the time, Justin was on foot.

Authorities stated that Todd is 5′9″, has brown hair and weighs 175 pounds. The teen is known to visit the downtown area.

If you see Todd, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is encouraged to call (910) 343-3609.

