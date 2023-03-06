Wilmington police searching for missing woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that they are looking for 35-year-old Allison Ellen Sholar.

The WPD stated that she was last seen on March 1. At the time, it is believed that she was wearing a light pink dress, a light denim jacket and cream colored shoes.

Authorities describe Sholar as being 5′11″, weighing 150 pounds and having blonde hair.

If you see her, you are asked to call 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

