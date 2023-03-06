Validated gang member sentenced on firearm charge stemming from New Hanover Co. incident

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A validated member of the Bloods street gang was sentenced on March 3 on a charge related to firearm possession.

According to a release from the United States Department of Justice, 27-year-old Tyzheem Nixon, of Wilmington, was sentenced to 114 months in prison on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Nixon pled guilty to the charge on Sept. 15 of 2022.

“According to court documents and other information presented in court, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received information in late November of 2020, that Nixon was among those involved in a shooting in the Wilmington area. At the time, Nixon was on post supervision release and was believed to have removed his ankle monitor. On December 17, 2020, the United States Marshal’s Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force received information regarding Nixon’s location. The USMS and sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a car in which Nixon was a passenger. During a search of the car, law enforcement found a loaded handgun with a large capacity magazine,” stated the announcement from the DOJ.

Previously, Nixon had been convicted for shooting into an occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon. Nixon was on post supervision release when he committed this offense. At this time, he is also facing charges for allegedly possessing a handmade shank while being held at the New Hanover County Detention Center.

