Trial ongoing in case of man allegedly involved in murder of UNCW student

BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - A trial is ongoing against Raymond Lee Brooks Jr. for his alleged part in the murder of 23-year-old Chris Duane Stewart in March 2020.

The trial has entered its second week as of March 6, and Brooks’s case is being held in Superior Court Annex in Burgaw.

Stewart’s body was found at Millers Pond Park in March 2020, and the two were charged in September of 2020.

Arrest warrants obtained by WECT state a three-foot metal pole was used to rob Stewart of money, a cell phone and car keys. The warrants don’t state if the pole was used to kill Stewart. No other weapon is mentioned in the warrants.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.