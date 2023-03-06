Trial continues for parents charged with murder of baby

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The trial has begun for two charged with murder after an autopsy revealed their two-month-old baby died due to neglect, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The trial began on February 27, and jurors have heard evidence from the state over the last week. The state completed its presentation of evidence on Friday, March 3.

Christopher Michael Madry, 29, and Lindsey Nicole Johnson, 31, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury in Dec. of 2020.

According to the sheriff’s office, Madry called 911 on Aug. 9 and told dispatch that his baby was cold to the touch and bleeding from the nose. Madry, who was driving the two-month-old boy to the hospital, was told to pull over and wait for first responders to meet them.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.