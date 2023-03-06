Senior Connect
Traffic impacts expected near UNCW for Azalea Triathlon on Sunday

Hoggard Hall in the University of North Carolina Wilmington
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Though there will be no road closures, drivers should expect some delays in and around the University of North Carolina Wilmington on Sunday morning, March 12 during the Azalea Triathlon.

“The swim and run portions of the race will take place on the UNCW campus. The bike course will take participants through portions of Wilmington around UNCW,” states a release about the event. “Motorists should use extra caution from 8:00am until 11:00am that day and may encounter slight traffic delays along the route.”

The bike course takes the following turns:

  • Start at UNCW Campus
  • Exit UNCW via Riegel Rd.
  • Northbound on Rose Ave. to Hooker Rd.
  • Eastbound on Hooker Rd. to Wrightsville Ave.
  • Westbound on Wrightsville Ave. to McMillan Ave.
  • Northbound on McMillan Ave. to Hamilton Dr.
  • Back into UNCW campus to finish

You can learn more about the race here.

