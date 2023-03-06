Three Ukrainian families have taken different routes to Wilmington

(Editor’s note: The three Ukrainian women I interviewed for this story, Olga, Svetlana and Natalia, speak English as their second language. I have transcribed their answers word for word, to avoid changing the context of the conversation.)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -When Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Olga Lodiana had already given thought to leaving the country. Working as a surgeon in her native city of Kharkiv, she had two sons, Mykhailo and Tymofii, to worry about, along with other immediate family members.

“Part of the people talked about that we should wait for a couple of days, that things would change and everything would be okay,” Lodiana said. “My mother did the same. She told us, don’t go away because it’s okay. Let’s wait for two or three days.”

Lodiana did wait another two days, but the situation grew even more dangerous. Kharkiv, the country’s second-largest city, was among the first to be attacked by Russian bombs and missile strikes.

“There were rockets, there were bombs, it was a really bad situation and I understood it won’t be better, it would only be worse and worse, and I should change this,” she recalled.

Lodiana and her two sons became three of what is now estimated to be twelve million Ukrainians that have left the country since the invasion began. Packed in the family car, observing nightly curfews and searching for places to sleep at the end of each travel day, they began a nerve-wracking trek to safety.

“Nobody knew what to do,” Lodiana says. “Parents took their children, their animals. There were lots of cars on the road. Huge, huge lines, and everyone was in bad, bad condition. The main thought in my head was, we had to get out of there.”

Once they crossed the Ukrainian border, Lodiana’s family embarked on a five-day, seven-nation trip to Spain. A family friend arranged a flight to the United States, and they entered the country under a Tourist Visa. After spending several months staying with a friend of her mother in Indianapolis, Lodiana began looking for a new place to live. She had a friend in Wilmington who put her in contact with Dan Parks. His rotary club, Wilmington East, has helped many families wanting to escape from the war in Ukraine.

“We really appreciate his help so, so much because without him, it would be really, really difficult,” Lodiana said.

“Fifteen Ukrainians we’re working with right now,” Parks said. “Welcome.us partners with Rotary (International) in bringing Ukrainians over here through Uniting for Ukraine, for a two-year humanitarian parole. What they’re doing is, they are looking for us as philanthropists to get together and raise money to bring them over. This past spring, my club raised $24,000 for the Ukrainian effort.”

Olga Lodiana and her sons, Mykhailo and Tymofii, escaped Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion began in February 2022. They are now living in Wilmington, and hoping to one day become U.S. citizens. (WECT)

Parks put Lodiana in touch with Church World Service, and he says that group quickly helped her find an apartment, with Wilmington East Rotary helping to furnish it. Lodiana’s sons now attend New Hanover County poblic schools (Murray Middle and Bellamy Elementary), and she has a job cleaning homes. While she misses her other family members (who have now escaped Ukraine and are living in Europe), her country and her career in medicine, this 36-year-old mom is happy with where life has taken her in the past year.

“I’m okay because I understand it is not dangerous here,” she says. “My kids go to school by themselves. It’s wonderful. They’re happy. They come back home, they have friends, they can take our dog and go for a walk near our apartment. There won’t be any attack from some enemy, there won’t be any rockets. Only this thought makes you happy, that here is absolutely a secure life.”

Unlike Lodiana, Svetlana Baranava and Natalia Melnik endured ten months of attacks during Russia’s invasion before deciding to leave their homes in Ukraine. Baranava, her husband and three-year-old son Mark moved from their home in Kiev to the western part of the country for several months. Melnik, her husband and seven-year-old daughter Yeva remained in Kiev, where they even had to live in the basement for a month when Russian troops occupied the area.

“We think it will be not-so-much time until the end (of the war),” Baranava explained about why her family decided to stay after the invasion began. “But no. We see it is worse and worse and worse. We have children, and we need to think about them, so we decided to move in other country.”

Since Ukraine’s government imposed martial law, there is a ban on most men between the ages of 18 and 60 from leaving the country. That meant the two 34-year-old moms would have to take their young children and leave home by themselves. They started the trip on Christmas Day and arrived in the United States on December 30.

“It’s very hard every day to be here, because we are staying here without husbands, without our family,” Baranova said. “It’s very hard when you know that in your country, it’s war. Every day they have missile attacks. Every day they have no electricity. Children go to school, and when they hear alarm, they go to basement. Pre-school the same. It’s hard.”

After learning about Welcome.us and the group’s effort to bring families from Ukraine to the U.S., Parks took classes and training with the group to become a sponsor. When he heard about Baranava and Melnik needing a new home, Parks put the call out to his fellow Rotarians. Between the club’s members donating, and asking their friends to chip in, they had enough money to fly the women and children to Wilmington and help pay for essentials for the first 90 days.

“It was easy to sell it to my club,” he said. “It was even easier as the area Governor to reach out to 300 area Rotarians in Wilmington to say, ‘We need your help, we need your money’. They have helped, without question.”

But Parks and his wife Jane were not done opening their hearts, and their lives, to these total strangers.

“I’ve got a guest house in the backyard, and now that my family has all moved down here, it’s going to be vacant all winter,” Parks said with a smile. “So, asking my wife, I said, ‘Wouldn’t it be great idea to let someone use it all winter?’ She looked at me like I was nuts. But, in my mind, they (the families) needed more than just throwing them into an apartment and checking on them every other day. I needed them closer to make sure we’re going to get them off on the right foot. I couldn’t imagine doing it any other way.”

“They’re not strangers for very long,” Jane Parks says. “I had four sons, so now my daughters are Ukrainian!”

Svetlana Baranava (left) and Natalia Melnik lived through ten months of attacks from Russian military forces before deciding to take their children and leave Ukraine. (WECT)

So now Svetlana and Mark live in the Parks’ guest house, Natalia and Yeva live in a spare bedroom. The two women take classes four days a week to improve their English, while Yeva goes to elementary school and Mark does to daycare. They are settling in to their new home, but still missing the lives they had prior to the war.

“My daughter understands what is happening (in Ukraine),” Melnik said about seven-year-old Yeva. “She worries about her father, her grandmother and grandfather, her friends. She misses home. Not every day, but she often cries about her father.”

“We are happy that we are safe,” Baranava said. “But, I can’t say that I’m happy absolutely, because war continues. When war, the end? It will be absolutely happy(ness).”

Dan Parks encourages anyone who is interested in helping Ukrainian families to become a sponsor through Welcome.us. His rotary club has established a gofundme account to assist Baranava and Melnik as they get into an apartment and continue to build their new lives in Wilmington. You can click on the links inside this paragraph to reach the club’s website.

