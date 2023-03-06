Sunset Beach Council to consider next step in parking study

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Sunset Beach Town Council is expected to discuss the next step in its planned parking study during its meeting Monday night.

According to the meeting agenda, the council will discuss the application process for town citizens who want to be part of the parking committee.

A draft copy of the application states that the committee will be made up of full-time Sunset Beach residents and will be led by two council members.

“The Citizens Parking Committee will be charged with researching, studying, and presenting recommendations regarding beach parking to the full Council with justifications and explanations,” according to information from town staff.

The town’s goal is to have “up to five full-time residents from the island and up to five from the mainland, as well as up to two representatives from island businesses along Sunset Boulevard” with a maximum of 14 committee members.

“Each application will be reviewed by the Town Administrator, Mayor, and Council members and will be rated on a scale from 1-5, with five being ‘Highly Recommended’ and one being ‘Least Recommended,’” agenda information states. “When all of the applications have been reviewed, the ratings will be totaled for each applicant. The applicants with the highest total scores will be invited to be members of the Parking Committee.”

If the application process is approved, interested residents will be able to find the application on the town’s website or can get a copy at town hall. Completed applications would need to be returned to City Hall any later than March 24.

