Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome to play Live Oak Bank Pavilion

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome will play with special guests Atmosphere and The Movement at Live Oak Bank Pavilion on Aug. 6.

The bands will visit Wilmington as part of the Summertime 2023 Tour, and the concert is part of the Reeds Jewelers Concert Series at the venue.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, March 10 on the Live Nation website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.