Second Target coming to New Hanover Co., expected to open in Monkey Junction area

A second Target is expected to open in New Hanover County.
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:10 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second Target location is expected to open in New Hanover County.

According to a representative, the company expects to expand to the Monkey Junction area and have doors open around 2025.

The only location in the area, located on New Centre Drive in Wilmington, is currently undergoing renovations.

This is a developing story, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

