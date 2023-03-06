Senior Connect
Purple Heart Homes helps renovate Leland veteran’s home after damage from Hurricane Florence

Several organizations coordinated the completion of a renovation project for Freddie Smith, an Army veteran who served during the Gulf War.
Several organizations coordinated the completion of a renovation project for Freddie Smith, an Army veteran who served during the Gulf War.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Several organizations coordinated the completion of a renovation project for Freddie Smith, an Army veteran who served during the Gulf War.

As a tribute and to welcome Smith home, Purple Heart Homes, Lowe’s Home Improvement, American Legion Post 543, American Legion Post 68, and the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) hosted a Mission Complete Ceremony on Monday, March 6.

“To have this many great organizations, supported by Lowe’s Home Improvement, collaborate to assist a much deserving veteran is a great example of the community-based support we try to foster for all our veterans. It’s always about community, taking care of one another, and the belief of ‘no man left behind,’” said Paul Cockerham, Purple Heart Homes Chief Development Officer.

American Legion Post 68 was informed of Smith’s struggle to repair his home in March 2022, after Hurricane Florence had caused significant damage to his home and insurance failed to cover his flooring, underlying joists and kitchen areas.

“Members of the Legion, including Post Service Officer Lane Adrian, Post 68 member Kobe Kelley, and Post 543 Service Officer Steve Muir, surveyed the damage and prepared a detailed diagram of the necessary repairs. They reached out to Lowe’s Home Improvement for assistance through their Hometown Heroes program. Lowe’s stepped up and provided the flooring needed for the main living areas of Mr. Smith’s home. Lowe’s Home Improvement then reached out to their partner, Purple Heart Homes, to see how the organization could provide additional assistance,” Purple Heart Homes wrote in a press release.

For more information on Purple Heart Homes, visit its website here.

