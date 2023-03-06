Senior Connect
New Hanover Co. commissioners to discuss rezonings for new homes, permit for 200-foot communication pole

By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners is set to discuss rezoning requests for new homes and a permit for a 200-foot communication pole.

River Road Construction brought a request to rezone about 14 acres at 6900 Carolina Beach Road from residential (R-15) and office and institutional (O&I) to residential multi-family (RMF-L) and regional business (B-2) for 126 multi-family units and a storage facility.

The planned complex would also include a pool, clubhouse and walking trails accessed behind it. Each of the seven buildings would contain 18 housing units.

The planning board recommended approval of the rezoning.

A proposed housing development on Carolina Beach Road near Southern Charm Drive
A proposed housing development on Carolina Beach Road near Southern Charm Drive(New Hanover County Board of Commissioners)

One request is to rezone 3.83 acres at 6830 and 6844 Carolina Beach Road from residential (R-15) to a combination of neighborhood business (B-1) and moderate-high density residential (R-5) for a convenience store with a gas station and 12 attached single-family homes. Cindee Wolf with Design Solutions brought the request on behalf of the owner, 6844 Bayat Land, LLC.

The planning board considered the application on Feb. 2 and ended up recommending its approval as long as the developers agree to take a few actions, such as ensuring that exterior lighting isn’t directed at nearby residences.

A proposal for 12 single-family homes in four triplexes and a convenience store at Carolina...
A proposal for 12 single-family homes in four triplexes and a convenience store at Carolina Beach Road(New Hanover County Board of Commissioners)

Another rezoning request was for 104 acres between Castle Hayne Road and Blue Clay Road south of I-140 from residential (R-20) to residential moderate density (R-7), but this request did not include a conceptual plan for the site. It was brought by Samuel Frank with Ward and Smith P.A. on behalf of Smartville, LLC, the owners. The planning board recommended the rezoning 5-1.

The site of a proposed rezoning between Blue Clay Road and Castle Hayne Road beside I-140
The site of a proposed rezoning between Blue Clay Road and Castle Hayne Road beside I-140(New Hanover County Board of Commissioners)

One request comes from Skyway Towers on behalf of the property owners, Kenneth and Eloise Parker, to put a 195-foot tall concealed monopole wireless communications tower on about 5 acres on Plantation Road near the intersection with Military Cutoff Extension.

Developers have brought an affidavit showing the radio waves would comply with Federal Communications Commission standards, a determination from the Federal Aviation Administration that it won’t be a hazard to air navigation and an impact analysis by a real estate appraiser certified in North Carolina.

A drawing of a proposed wireless communication tower on 5 acres in New Hanover County
A drawing of a proposed wireless communication tower on 5 acres in New Hanover County(New Hanover County Board of Commissioners)

You can find the full meeting agenda on the NHC website.

Copyright 2023 WECT. All rights reserved.

