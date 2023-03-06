Senior Connect
Leland offers several Creek Week events

Town of Leland
Town of Leland(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland will take part in the Clean Water Education Partnership’s third annual Regional Creek Week March 18-25.

“Creek Week includes several events to engage the public on the importance of clean and healthy waterways,” a news release states.

Residents are asked to volunteer to help clean up the future Sturgeon Creek Park. Equipment will be provided for volunteers.

“Meet at the Leland Cultural Arts Center (LCAC), located at 1212 Magnolia Village Way, on March 22 at 9 a.m.” the news release states. “There will be a presentation about stormwater and drainage, then participants can drive to the cleanup site. The event is free, but you must register online or in person at the LCAC.”

A marine biologist will explain the impact of local fisheries at the Marine Organisms Big and Small lecture. The presentation will cover three different subgroups of marine life. The lecture will take place at the LCAC on March 22 from 6-7 p.m. There is a $10 fee to register and you must register online or in person at the LCAC.

Creek Week also will include a bird walk at Brunswick Town.

“This fun and educational outing allows you to learn about and observe birds in the area.” according to the news release. “The event will take place on March 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. There is a $25 registration fee and you must register online or in person at the LCAC.”

Residents also will have the opportunity to help permanently mark Leland’s storm drains.

“Through the Town’s partnership with Cape Fear River Watch, participants will permanently glue stainless steel markings to storm drains in the Westport community,” the news release states. “Participants will also distribute door hangers describing the importance of keeping our stormwater free of pollution. This event will take place on March 24 from 10 to 11 a.m. and begin near the Westport Clubhouse, located at 875 Merestone Drive. The event is free, but you must register online or in person at the LCAC.”

