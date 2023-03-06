Leland man found not guilty of murder in 2020 killing

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A jury in Brunswick County found Leland-resident Ronald Lee Merrick not guilty of murder for the 2020 killing of Dondre Shaw.

The Leland Police Department responded to a deadly shooting that happened on W. B. and S. Road in August 2020, where Shaw was found by police suffering from a gunshot wound stemming from an argument. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials told WECT that the two men knew each other and there is not believed to be any threat to the public.

